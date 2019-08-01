Tony Evers targets polluted wells by pushing farmers to change their spreading practices
With reports of high nitrate levels in many parts of the state, Evers wants to tackle issues involving manure and fertlizer use.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
