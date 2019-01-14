Tony Evers talks business, entrepreneurship as jobs agency puts new emphasis on startups
The state's economic development agency is forming a committee on entrepreneurship and innovation, but the move underscores Gov. Tony Evers' weakened powers as much as his approach to Wisconsin's economy.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
