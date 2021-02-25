Tony Evers signs bill to begin overhaul of unemployment system
Three governors and hundreds of lawmakers have known for decades the 1970s-era system was unable to keep up when job losses spike.
Evers announces $387 million in rent, energy assistance for Wisconsinites who lost income...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2021 at 9:56 PM
Wisconsinites whose income falls just below the median can qualify for rental and energy assistance under a $387 million program announced Thursday.
Mills-Koehler, Nowak to vie for an at-large seat on Pulaski School Board
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2021 at 9:52 PM
Megan Mills-Koehler and Dan Nowak advance to April election for Pulaski School Board.
West De Pere School Board race: Kinjerski, Van Den Heuvel on ballot for April 6 election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM
With the incumbent not seeking reelection, a newcomer will fil the three-year seat on the West De Pere School Board.
Sonnenberg, Ronald L. Age 65 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2021 at 8:32 PM
These sisters are over 80 and still bring it on the Granite Peak slopes
by Wausau Daily Herald on February 25, 2021 at 7:42 PM
These Wisconsin sisters aren't letting age slow them down. Kay Kuester Doran, 85, and Mary-Beth Kuester, 82, enjoy skiing at Granite Peak Ski Area.
Margarita's in Ashwaubenon plans new indoor/outdoor seating as it responds to pandemic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM
Margarita's Famous Mexican Food & Cantina expansion expected to be done about May 1.
Bergh, Howard Mathias Age 86 of Monroe Center
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM
WMC sues the Department of Natural Resources over expansion of PFAS rules
by Raymond Neupert on February 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM
The state’s largest business lobby is suing the Department of Natural Resources over new PFAS regulations. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaner want a court to stop the D-N-R from enforcing new rules regarding […]
