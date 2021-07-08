Tony Evers signs $87.5B state budget that cuts income taxes, announces $100 million more for schools
The Democratic governor is allocating an additional $100 million in federal funds for schools.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM
Wa Du Shuda Days Returns to New Lisbon This Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM
Juneau County Hazardous Clean Sweep to Take Place July 31st
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules DNR can consider effects on surrounding areas when issuing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 3:39 PM
Thursday's decisions resolved two long-running, closely watched environmental cases that centered on a 2011 law limiting the power of regulators.
The Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay remains closed. The timeline for reopening it is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2021 at 3:08 PM
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman said inspectors are trying to get the bridge to full vertical position to find the problem's cause.
All-Americans/NCAA Wrestling Champions Come To Mauston to Instruct Young Wrestlers
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2021 at 2:14 PM
Sports gambling: Know the basics before it's legal to bet at Oneida Casino on Packers,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM
Oneida Casino would be open to betting on the NFL, other professional sports by early September, if all goes according to plan.
Motorcycle-racing grandmother overcomes breast cancer, advocates for Indigenous causes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM
'It's freeing. It's the only time I can float,' says Kimberly LaRonge, 51, of racing motorcycles after breast cancer, radiation and other pain.
Wisconsin Ojibwe tribal citizens say they were harassed while spearfishing in Minnesota
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM
A Wisconsin family, citizens of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Nation, say they were harassed by people on shore while spearfishing in Minnesota April 10.
