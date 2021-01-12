Tony Evers, Senate Republicans strike deal on a COVID-19 package, potentially ending months of inaction
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The agreement is a fresh dynamic in a state Capitol defined by its inaction in the face of once-in-a-generation crises.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Seven-day case average remains steady Tuesday from day prior; death average dips
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 9:46 PM
Wisconsin ranks fifth in the nation in total per-capita COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic, according to New York Times data.
-
Tony Evers, Senate Republicans strike deal on a COVID-19 package, potentially ending...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 9:42 PM
The agreement is a fresh dynamic in a state Capitol defined by its inaction in the face of once-in-a-generation crises.
-
Evers says he’ll sign Senate passed COVID-19 bill
by Bob Hague on January 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM
Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday that he’s on board with a coronavirus relief bill passed by the state Senate, and that he wants the state Assembly to send it to him for his signature. The Senate approved the measure on a voice vote, after […]
-
'If I don't go to work, who's gonna to save these people?': Wisconsin respiratory...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 8:50 PM
Her family called Mary Milligan the COVID ass-kicker. "She'd say, 'If I don't go to work, who's going to save these people?' "
-
Mall to manufacturing: Green Bay developer's East Town Mall plan would convert shopping...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM
A Green Bay developer has an agreement to purchase East Town Mall and convert the bulk of the empty mall space into production space for a growing tent manufacturer.
-
Juneau County Health Department Reports Counties 12th COVID19 Related Death
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2021 at 8:23 PM
-
U.P. county is refusing to enforce COVID-19 restrictions from Michigan governor
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2021 at 7:46 PM
If businesses in Baraga County decide to violate epidemic orders then the state can issue hefty fines and suspend its food service or liquor licenses.
-
Facing a second Trump impeachment vote in a year, the Wisconsin delegation remains split
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 7:18 PM
Democrats Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore are among co-sponsors of an impeachment resolution that charges President Trump with 'incitement of insurrection.'
-
COVID-19 update: Positive test rate remains a concern in Kewaunee, Door counties
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2021 at 6:25 PM
About one-third of all tests for the pandemic-causing virus in Kewaunee and Door counties came back positive in the past week.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.