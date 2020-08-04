Tony Evers says he has 'no secret plan' to mandate virtual instruction for schools
Tony Evers says he has 'no secret plan' to mandate virtual instruction for schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2020 at 7:46 PM
Tony Evers says "there is no secret plan out there" as Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald vowed to "remain vigilant" on schools reopening.
-
Graffiti to be removed from Madison's Wisconsin Veterans Museum this week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2020 at 7:18 PM
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum will efface graffiti from the side of the downtown Madison building after calls for its removal from local veterans.
-
What will Brown County schools look like in fall? Green Bay schools will start virtual,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 6:08 PM
Heading back to school in the fall will look much different than in years past.
-
State Patrol August Law of the Month focuses on speeding
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2020 at 5:42 PM
Excessive speed is a common factor behind many traffic-related crashes, injuries and deaths in Wisconsin. In 2019, there were 21,813 speed-related crashes in Wisconsin that resulted in 8,398 injuries and 163 deaths. The State Patrol Law of the Month […]
-
ATV/UTV trespass issue on the CP railroad right-of-way
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2020 at 5:41 PM
There is an on-going ATV/UTV trespass issue we are experiencing on the CP railroad right-of-way in the Towns of Lyndon and Kildare in Juneau County, WI.
-
CDC reports April election did not cause COVID-19 spike in Wisconsin
by WRN Contributor on August 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM
There’s no evidence that Wisconsin voters became sick or died from coronavirus because of the April election. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that only 14 people who voted in-person in Milwaukee in April tested positive […]
-
Waupaca native to make Major League umpiring debut this weekend (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on August 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM
It can take eight to ten years for an aspiring professional umpire to make it to the big leagues. So things are right on time for 29-year-old Waupaca, Wisconsin native Nathan (Nate) Tomlinson. After graduating from Waupaca High School in 2009, […]
-
Bice: Senator says she got prescription for unproven COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, says her doctor prescribed her the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as a 'preventative' for COVID-19.
-
Indigenous leaders call for Wisconsin schools to retire Native American mascots, logos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM
With the retiring of the Washington NFL team name, Indigenous leaders in Wisconsin are looking for schools in the state to do the same.
