Tony Evers pledges to veto $100 million Republican bill on COVID-19 response
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Shortly after Republicans in the Senate passed the COVID relief measure Gov. Tony Evers announced he would veto it.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
GOP-authored COVID-19 relief package passes Senate, is immediately vetoed by Governor...
by Raymond Neupert on February 5, 2021 at 8:22 PM
A Republican-authored COVID-19 relief package has ended a month-long trip through the Legislature with the Governor’s veto. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu urged Governor Evers to sign the legislation after it passed the Senate on […]
-
Governor Issues New Mask Order As Old One Voted Out
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2021 at 8:13 PM
-
Arctic Air Moves in After Winter Snowstorm in Wisconsin
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2021 at 8:12 PM
-
Jim O’Keefe of MBMC to Join NOW92oneFM Monday Morning to Discuss COVID Vaccine...
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2021 at 8:11 PM
-
The day Scott Walker 'dropped the bomb': 10 years later, Act 10 maintains a firm grip on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM
While it still riles Democrats and union officials, Act 10 is now securely embedded in how the state and local governments and schools operate.
-
Need workers? Transitional jobs program expanding into northeastern Wisconsin can help
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 5, 2021 at 8:02 PM
A Milwaukee-area program that connects eligible employees with companies that need workers is expanding into northeastern Wisconsin.
-
Fox River Mall shooting suspect Dezman Ellis arrested Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 5, 2021 at 7:48 PM
U.S. Marshals arrested Dezman Ellis Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. Ellis is accused of fatally shooting Jovanni Frausto at the Fox River Mall.
-
Tony Evers pledges to veto $100 million Republican bill on COVID-19 response
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 7:37 PM
Shortly after Republicans in the Senate passed the COVID relief measure Gov. Tony Evers announced he would veto it.
-
Notre Dame Academy alumni call for removal of St. Norbert abbot, two board members over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM
The calls for change come nearly one year after the suicide of Nate Lindstrom, who said three Norbertine priests abused him when he was a teenager.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.