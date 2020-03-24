Tony Evers orders Wisconsin to stay home, allows many businesses to stay open
The order will take effect 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Live coronavirus updates: Milwaukee playgrounds among the closures24 mins ago
- What we know about Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ stay-at-home order and what it means for yo...28 mins ago
- Woman in City of Adams Attempts to Flee Police Officers44 mins ago
- Tony Evers orders Wisconsin to stay home, allows many businesses to stay open2 hours ago
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Issue Safer at Home Order Until April 24th2 hours ago
- Evers issues ‘Safer at Home’ order and provides details2 hours ago
- Local Businesses hours of operation during Covid-19 Outbreak3 hours ago
- USDA Service Centers Doing Business via Phone Only7 hours ago
- UWRF Colts in Training Sale Goes to Online Bidding7 hours ago
- DCHA Webinar Focuses on Electrolyte Therapy7 hours ago
- State legislator tests positive for COVID-1919 hours ago
- State’s COVID-19 cases exceed 400 with 5 deaths20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.