Tony Evers offers a plan to repeal a Wisconsin business tax two months after vetoing bill that would have done the same thing
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers offered a plan Wednesday to repeal a tax on businesses even though he vetoed legislation to do just that less than two months ago.
Downtown Green Bay's vaccination rates are far behind, so a free vaccine clinic will open...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 11:16 PM
The clinic will be at the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will be given for those who register or walk in.
Sen. André Jacque transferred to care facility after month-long stay in hospital
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2021 at 11:16 PM
Republican Sen. André Jacque of De Pere was discharged from a Green Bay hospital was transferred to a care facility on Tuesday.
Brown County officials don't have to release names of businesses investigated for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 11:06 PM
The ruling comes after the Green Bay Press-Gazette sued Brown County over getting redacted records of COVID-19 investigations.
Shawano County parents, adult son plead not guilty to abusing and neglecting two children
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 22, 2021 at 10:37 PM
The children's parents and their older brother all pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges against them, including child abuse.
Updated: Where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Brown County, including for kids
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Here's where you can look for an available appointment or join a waitlist for a vaccine.
Wisconsin reports 19 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday; hospital system feels the strain of virus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2021 at 9:21 PM
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said in a tweet Monday that there were 10 COVID-19 deaths this past weekend.
Wisconsin tribal official to help advise EPA on protecting water and environment
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 9:12 PM
Oneida Nation's Daniel Guzman will help advise the Environmental Protection Agency on regional policy to restore waterways and the environment.
Legislation would require Wisconsin prisons to offer more than one vendor for inmates to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM
The bill would require the Dept. of Corrections to offer at least three vendors for personal property, which ranges from toothpaste to hobby items
