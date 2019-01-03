Tony Evers names Obama official to head Wisconsin health agency
Tony Evers’ transition team said Thursday that Andrea Palm is his pick to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Semi hits homes in Weston neighborhood, one suffers minor injuries8 hours ago
- Mauston Golden Eagle’s to Celebrate Girls Basketball 30th Anniversary of State Tournamen...8 hours ago
- Gas prices could climb again after falling below $2 a gallon across most of Wisconsin9 hours ago
- Wetzel, Steven D. Age 61 of Madison, formerly of Adams, WI9 hours ago
- Bradley, Hugh Age 81 of New Lisbon9 hours ago
- Fitzgerald Blasts Evers’ Plans to Limit Ag Tax Credit13 hours ago
- DATCP Announces Upgrades to Runoff Risk Forecast Tool13 hours ago
- Breakfast at the Barn to Feature Kim Bremmer13 hours ago
- Walking safely on the wild side20 hours ago
- Council election attracts many20 hours ago
- Slates set for school board elections20 hours ago
- The Wisconsin football fan's guide to the NFL playoffs, with connections to every tea...1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.