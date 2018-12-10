Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes to visit Green Bay to hear feedback for state budget
The free event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay University Union, room 223.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
