Tony Evers maintains veto threat but sees window for changes to the proposed state budget
Evers said he’s anticipating lawmakers to amend the budget in a way that could bring him to support the plan.
See photos from Kids' Day at Leicht Park, Triangle Sports Area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2023 at 9:31 PM
Even in the rain, children jumped, ran and played during the 21st annual City of Green Bay's Kids' Day.
Fourth of July fireworks in Door County: Here's when and where to find the "oohs" and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM
Eight communities from one end of the Peninsula to the other will host fireworks shows between July 1 and 8, some with parades, music, food and games.
Wisconsin to receive more than $1 billion in federal funds to expand broadband in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2023 at 7:48 PM
The Biden Administration announced Wisconsin's share of Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds passed in the 2021 infrastructure law.
Summer HS Basketball Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM
Tomah 16U Legion goes 2-2 at Wilton Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM
Pickleball courts are edging out tennis courts. Here is where you can find public courts...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM
As it is throughout the nation, pickleball is growing in Brown County. Three communities plan to add more courts so public can play at no charge
Meagan Wolfe defends tenure as elections chief to lawmakers ahead of commission vote on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe sent a letter to lawmakers on Saturday defending her record.
Who is Miss Wisconsin 2023? Get to know Lila Szyryj.
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Lila Szyryj will represent Wisconsin in the Miss America 2024 competition.
