Tony Evers likely to include 'first step' to medical marijuana in his state budget
The “first step” toward legalizing marijuana for medical purposes will likely be included in Gov. Tony Evers' first state budget proposal, he said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin boy who received 3,000 birthday cards remembered as positive, compassionate figh...6 hours ago
- Tony Evers likely to include 'first step' to medical marijuana in his state budg...9 hours ago
- As shutdown continues, government reopening Farm Service Agency offices for 3 days to help...10 hours ago
- Shopko files for bankruptcy, announces store closings11 hours ago
- Democrats move bills to raise federal minimum wage to $15 an hour11 hours ago
- Rieck, Violet F. Age 97 of Kendall, WI12 hours ago
- Greeno, William (Bill) Age 74 of Hustler, WI12 hours ago
- Norris, Josephine “Jo” Age 95 of Hustler, WI12 hours ago
- Woman sentenced in fatal OWI crash has daughter in prison for similar conviction13 hours ago
- Wedding Barns Sue to Allow Alcohol at Private Functions22 hours ago
- DATCP to Start Inspecting Wisconsin Produce Farms22 hours ago
- Rep. Shankland Introduces Clean Water Legislation22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.