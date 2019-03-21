Tony Evers, Josh Kaul move to exit Obamacare lawsuit after judge blocks GOP lame-duck laws
Judge Richard Niess issued a temporary injunction to block the laws, saying the Legislature did not lawfully meet to pass them.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Tony Evers, Josh Kaul move to exit Obamacare lawsuit after judge blocks GOP lame-duck laws9 hours ago
- Wausau family doctor charged with prescription fraud for second time9 hours ago
- Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, defends Wisconsin's GOP-passed abortion laws ...9 hours ago
- John Nygren – John Nygren says Wisconsin Republicans have cut taxes by $8B, still gr...10 hours ago
- Necedah Cardinals Lady Powerlifters Earn 17th Consecutive State Title11 hours ago
- Delgado Crandall Named 1st Team All Scenic Bluff’s for 201911 hours ago
- Golden Eagles Start Track & Field Season At Whitewater11 hours ago
- Evers to pull state from Affordable Care Act lawsuit14 hours ago
- Dane County judge blocks Republican lame duck bills limiting Governor’s powers15 hours ago
- Hortonia residents protest site location for new youth prison15 hours ago
- Innovation Brings Agriculture into the Classroom21 hours ago
- State Holstein Herds Earn ‘Progressive Breeders’ Status21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.