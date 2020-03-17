Tony Evers is sticking with Wisconsin's April 7 presidential primary but others push for postponement

The governor said it was important to keep Wisconsin’e April 7 election in place, but leaders such as former Gov. Tommy Thompson and Milwaukee County exec Chris Abele called for delay.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.