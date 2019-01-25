Tony Evers – Gov. Tony Evers reverses position on pulling Wisconsin from Obamacare lawsuit

The Truth-o-Meter says: Full Flop | Gov. Tony Evers reverses position on pulling Wisconsin from Obamacare lawsuit



One of the hallmarks of Democrat Tony Evers’ campaign for governor was his support for the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. One part of that was a pledge to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking to overturn Obamacare. Under Republican Gov. Scott Walker, Wisconsin is one of 20 states in the lawsuit, which was filed in February 2018 in Texas. In December 2018, a federal judge in Texas ruled in the states’ favor, saying Obamacare is invalid, but the ruling will not take effect while the matter is appealed. On Jan. 4, 2019, House Democrats …

Source: Politifacts.com





