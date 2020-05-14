Tony Evers, GOP lawmakers to meet by phone following court ruling against governor
There are more questions than answers a day after the Supreme Court sided with Republicans in striking down the governor’s order, including whether the local orders will remain in effect.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
-
Here's which Wisconsin counties and cities have continued or modified stay-at-home orders
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 4:07 PM
These Wisconsin counties and cities have announced their own safer-at-home measures or will be continuing to follow Gov. Tony Evers' order.
-
Marklein Statement Supreme Court Decision and Re-Opening Wisconsin
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM
Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that the Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary Designee Andrea Palm did not have statutory authority to extend […]
-
Busch Light Nacar Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 4:05 PM
Finally, NASCAR is back! Despite not being in the stands, Busch beer has found a surprising way to give die-hard supporters unprecedented ‘access’ to mark the highly-anticipated return of live, on-track action.
-
Hodan, Lawrence Anthony age 89 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Lawrence Anthony Hodan, age 89, of Adams, Wisconsin died Monday, May 11, 2020 at House of the Dove Hospice Home in Marshfield, Wisconsin with his daughter by his side.
-
Wisconsin's college class of 2020 copes with disruption, economic uncertainty
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Wisconsin's college class of 2020 is coping with disruption their senior year and economic uncertainty as they enter the job market.
-
Tony Evers, GOP lawmakers to meet by phone following court ruling against governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM
There are more questions than answers a day after the Supreme Court sided with Republicans in striking down the governor's order, including whether the local orders will remain in effect.
-
Vernon County Bike Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 2:28 PM
On May 13, 2020, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a mountain bike crash at Sidie Hollow County Park. Zach W. Zadow, age 29, of Minneapolis and his father were riding bicycle trails at Sidie Hollow County Park. Zach lost control […]
-
Tomah Blood Drive Moved
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 2:25 PM
Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health are asking area residents to help support necessary blood levels by donating blood May 28 from noon - 5 p.m. To provide additional safety for donors and staff, the May 28 blood drive will be held at […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.