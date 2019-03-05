Tony Evers – Evers reverses course on pledge to ‘raise no taxes’

The Truth-o-Meter says: Full Flop | Evers reverses course on pledge to ‘raise no taxes’



"Read my lips: no new taxes." George H.W. Bush made the famous pledge while accepting the Republican nomination for president in 1988. It became one of the most famous broken promises in history after Bush struck a deal with a Democratic Congress and raised taxes in 1990. Is there an echo in the 2018 Wisconsin governor’s race? Gov. Tony Evers spent months on the campaign trail saying he would consider raising taxes if elected, before a pre-election pivot. "I’m planning to raise no taxes," the Democrat told The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2018. "I’m planning on raising no taxes," …

