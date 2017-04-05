Tony Evers easily secures third term as state superintendent
Evers wins 70 percent of votes cast in Tuesday’s general election.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Restoration PAC – Early attack ad says Tammy Baldwin backed letting citizens 'w...49 mins ago
- Military sends Congress a stark warning over budget failures56 mins ago
- McConnell claims votes to bust Supreme Court filibuster1 hour ago
- White House, lawmakers adrift over reviving health bill1 hour ago
- Election 2017: Complete state and local results from the spring general election1 hour ago
- Evers coasts by Holtz for 3rd term2 hours ago
- Assad blamed for deaths of dozens2 hours ago
- Designs pour in for Trumpâ€™s wall2 hours ago
- Evers easily wins re-election as Wisconsin schools chief3 hours ago
- Tony Evers sails into third term as Wisconsin education chief5 hours ago
- Wisconsin schools chief Tony Evers coasts to third term5 hours ago
- Girl asks Packers’ Ryan to prom during tour6 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.