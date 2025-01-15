Tony Evers – Does Wisconsin have record-high budget balances under Tony Evers?
“After 30 years of Wisconsin’s checking account running a deficit, we’ve ended every fiscal year I’ve been governor with a positive balance. Today, we have a $4.5 billion positive balance, and a record-high balance in our state savings account.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee alder announces ICE intention to place detention facility in city (MILWAUKEE) An ICE detention facility has been proposed for Milwaukee. A Tuesday press release from Alder Larresa Taylor revealed that the U.S. Department of Homeland […]
-
Titletown Report for 1/15/2025
by Bill Scott on January 15, 2025 at 11:56 AM
Packers putting the wraps on the 2024-25 season after their playoff loss to the Eagles – Keisean Nixon looking to move on from being the Packers kick returner
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 15, 2025 at 11:54 AM
Greg Gard wins #200 at Wisconsin as the Badgers hold off the Buckeyes – Marquette survives a scare from DePaul, knocking off the Blue Demons in OT – Giannis with a triple-double in Bucks victory – Tom Clements retiring as Packers […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on PFAS cleanup lawsuit (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday over how the Department of Natural Resources can enforce the state’s hazardous spill laws when it comes to PFAS. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Republican-authored voter ID amendment up for vote in Assembly (MADISON) A voter ID amendment is up for a state Assembly vote today. The Republican authored measure to enshrine Wisconsin’s voter ID law in the State Constitution is on its […]
-
Thew in custody for Juneau County triple homicide Bond set at $5 Million
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2025 at 7:25 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2025 at 6:05 PM
-
Royall Blasts Riverdale Despite Slow Start
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2025 at 6:04 PM
-
Man Arrested in Dells for 4th OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2025 at 6:39 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.