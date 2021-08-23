Tony Evers creates COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, giving $100 gift cards in exchange for first shot
The effort is being funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and is aimed at boosting vaccination rates as children return to classrooms.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM
What Brown County parents need to know about masking before kids go back-to-school
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 8:45 PM
Green Bay has revised its rules to require all students to be masked when the school year begins, thanks to the rising number of local COVID-19 cases
'You are not a horse. You are not a cow': FDA issues blunt warning on taking ivermectin,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2021 at 8:40 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has talked up the use of ivermectin as part of a cocktail of repurposed drugs for early treatment of COVID-19.
Two more redistricting lawsuits have been filed in Wisconsin as conservatives and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2021 at 8:40 PM
The competing lawsuits show all sides want to get the matter before their preferred set of judges.
A West Bend man was issued a disorderly conduct citation after confronting a Tom Nelson...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2021 at 8:15 PM
The incident took place Saturday morning outside Democratic Party headquarters in West Bend while U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson spoke inside.
Wisconsin offers $100 gift card as vaccination incentive
by Bob Hague on August 23, 2021 at 7:43 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers hopes FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and a new state vaccine reward program, will drive up the state’s vaccine numbers. “This is a double header for us, a double header win. One is, we’re […]
It started with a Wizard of Oz plate. Three decades later, Garry Parrett's Land of Oz...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 7:41 PM
The Land of Oz Museum in Wausaukee, Wisconsin, has 15,000 memorabilia items for visitors to see.
Ealy, Mark Roger Age 74 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on August 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM
Green Bay man dies in electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain, Michigan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM
Police said the 39-year-old Green Bay man died at Dickinson County Hospital from injuries in the crash.
