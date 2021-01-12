Tony Evers calls up National Guard to protect Capitol, boards up windows after FBI warning of 'armed protests'
An internal Federal Bureau of Investigation bulletin obtained by ABC News on Monday said armed protesters planned to arrive at every state capitol in the country in the coming days.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin National Guard will help secure Capitol building
by Bob Hague on January 12, 2021 at 1:14 AM
The Wisconsin National Guard will help protect the state Capitol in Madison. Governor Tony Evers on Monday authorized the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force, which consists of troops trained to respond to requests for assistance on short […]
-
Nine things to know as the Green Bay Packers prepare to host a divisional playoff game...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2021 at 11:28 PM
Masks, social distancing, electronic tickets, no tailgating all part of attending Packers games in a coronavirus world.
-
Tony Evers calls up National Guard to protect Capitol, boards up windows after FBI...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2021 at 11:20 PM
-
With Republicans divided, Senate leaders slightly scale back Assembly's COVID bill
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2021 at 11:16 PM
Divided Wisconsin Republicans scrambled Monday to put together a new coronavirus relief bill before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State speech Tuesday.
-
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher stops short of saying Trump incited mob, opposes impeachment to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2021 at 10:09 PM
The Green Bay Republican said Trump lied to people by suggesting Congress or Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election.
-
Former diplomat who met with Ron Johnson is among Ukrainians hit with sanctions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2021 at 9:43 PM
Trump's administration slapped sanctions on seven Ukrainian officials, including a former diplomat who met with Sen. Ron Johnson in 2019.
-
SCOTUS declines to expedite Trump election challenges
by Bob Hague on January 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to fast-track a challenges to Wisconsin’s presidential election from President Donald Trump and his allies. The cases the court declined to expedite challenged the results here in Wisconsin, as well as […]
-
Wisconsin's COVID-19 case and death averages are on the rise again after dipping to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2021 at 8:58 PM
The seven-day case average is up more than 1,000 since late December, and the death average has risen to previous levels too after a dip.
-
McGregor, Cody Jeremiah Age 29 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM
