Toney walks back cross-jurisdictional abortion prosecution
Republican attorney general hopeful Eric Toney is trying to walk back his call to allow district attorneys to cross jurisdictional lines to prosecute abortions. Toney told PBS Wisconsin in an interview posted this month that the attorney general should be…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Abortion, crime and testy exchanges: Takeaways from the Wisconsin Attorney General debate.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2022 at 11:48 PM
Attorney General candidates incumbent Josh Kaul and Republican challenger Eric Toney squared off in their lone debate of the campaign.
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution dies from injuries in prison assault
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 10:46 PM
The department identified the deceased inmate as Timothy Nabors, 25, of Milwaukee.
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Nov. 8 Wisconsin election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM
A look at each contested race in Green Bay, with information about the Nov, 8 general election.
'Manitowoc Minute' host Charlie Berens will deliver UW-Madison winter commencement speech
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM
Berens said he'd bring jerky and brandy to the ceremony. Ope, just kidding.
State of Mind: How can we combat burnout and seasonal affective disorder?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM
Don't be too proud to take breaks, walks and get real rest as the darker, colder months arrive.
Strege, Leona M. Age 91 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM
Just a few days remain to donate to Stock the Shelves. Here are 5 things we learned while...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 27, 2022 at 10:28 AM
Each year, network reporters learn new things about the complex web of hunger support systems, and the ramifications of life with food insecurity.
US 41 bridge improvements over Little Suamico River in Oconto County begins Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM
Drivers will begin to see work being done on the U.S. 41 bridge over the Little Suamico River on Monday.
Northwoods photographer/writer's new book emerged from darkness of COVID-19 pandemic
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 27, 2022 at 10:09 AM
"Beneath the Eagle Tree" is a book of photos and essays designed to lift spirits, says Bob Kovar. The idea came during the pandemic lockdown.
