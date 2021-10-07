Tommy Thompson talks bridging political divide, future of UW System at UW-Oshkosh event
UW-Oshkosh professor Michael Ford sat down with UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson Wednesday to discuss his many years in public service.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay City Council votes on new district map, to dismay of many council members
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 8:31 PM
The new redistricting map left many of the city's elected officials disappointed.
-
Tommy Thompson talks bridging political divide, future of UW System at UW-Oshkosh event
by Oshkosh Northwestern on October 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM
UW-Oshkosh professor Michael Ford sat down with UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson Wednesday to discuss his many years in public service.
-
Wisconsin Republicans propose bills to allow hunting of sandhill cranes, concealed carry...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM
The Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Package was introduced Wednesday by Republican legislators and hunting advocacy group Hunter Nation
-
Join The New Lisbon School District To Celebrate Athletic Fields
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM
-
Mauston Woman Causes Disturbance; Facing Charges Of Domestic Abuse
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM
-
A look back at the 2011 gerrymander and what it tells us about the redistricting fight to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM
These maps show how redistricting worked last time for partisan gain and reducing electoral competition.
-
Arkdale Woman Charged With Theft Complaint
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM
-
Golden House pantry uses hydroponic food system to help clients, kids staying at shelter...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM
The pantry serves those at the shelter or in the transitional living program at Golden House as well as families who use the house's other services .
-
Some Wisconsin hospitals are crowding. Green Bay among cities where non-emergency...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 3:56 PM
COVID-19 and child illnesses are among reasons Wisconsin hospital beds are over 90% full, and some ICUs have no rooms available.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.