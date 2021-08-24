Tommy Thompson rejects Republican oversight of UW System COVID-19 protocols

Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says he won’t back down, in the face of demands by Republican lawmakers who want to weigh in on any campus COVID-19 protocols. “I’m not abdicating my responsibility, and I will contest it aggressively,” Thompson said during a call with reporters on Tuesday. “Even though I don’t […]

