Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells closes permanently

A perennial Wisconsin Dells attraction is closing down, permanently. The owners of the Tommy Bartlett Show say the ski show is not coming back next year. President Tom Diehl says that the loss of revenues from being closed for the 2020 season makes it impossible to reopen for 2021. The move will not affect the […]

Source: WRN.com







