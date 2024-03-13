Tomaszewski, Gene K. Age 76 of New Lisbon

Gene K. Tomaszewski, age 76, of New Lisbon died unexpectedly on Monday January 29, 2024, at the Mile Bluff Medical Center. Gene was born on May 2, 1947, in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Eugene and Alberta (Wierich) Tomaszewski, Gene’s father Eugene died when Gene was 3 years old, Alberta later married Eugene’s brother Stanley Tomaszewski who raised Gene.

Gene was united in marriage to Audrey J. Martin on May 3, 1969, in New Lisbon, WI. To this union 2 children were born, Dawn and Chad.

Gene enjoyed his granddaughters, he loved to go fishing, and loved his dogs. Gene worked part time as a Deputy for Juneau County Sheriff’s Department and for the City’s of New Lisbon, Mauston, Elroy, Necedah, and Lyndon Sation. He was with the Mauston Ambulance when they first started. He later managed Jermoo’s Truck Stop in Mauston and Oakdale, WI. He was well known in the Two-Way Radio industry, as he owned and operated Central Wisconsin Communications and CWC Tekcom for over 42 years before moving on to being the current owner of The Appliance Store in New Lisbon.

Gene is survived by his wife Audrey of New Lisbon, daughter Dawn Tomaszewski of Sparta, WI, and son Chad (Sarah Falkowski) Tomaszewski of Deforest, WI. granddaughters Lillian Tomaszewski and Emily Falkowski, his cousin James (Karen) Ertman of Milwaukee, and sister-in-law Marsha Orick of New Lisbon, by 2 nephews, Brian (Wendy) Babcock of Hartford, WI and Jerry (Amanda) Babcock of Kaukauna, WI, and a niece Michelle (Jeff) Boeck and their daughter Olivia of De Pere, WI . He was preceded in death by his parents and his 2 sisters Patricia Foulk and Rose Wernli.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:30A.M. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the New Lisbon Community Center from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Kevin Weinshrott presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with Gene’s cremation and Celebration of Life. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







