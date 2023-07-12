Tomah Woman Loses Life in ATV Crash
A Tomah woman has died due to injuries sustained in an ATV crash that occurred late Monday.
The woman was driving the ATV eastbound on Heritage Road in the Township of Tomah at around 9:00 pm. The ATV left the roadway and struck a tree. The woman was taken to the hospital but died the next day. The name is being withheld pending the investigation.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Rescue Techs, Oakdale Fire, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol.
This Wisconsin DNR will be completing the crash investigation.
Source: WRJC.com
-
