Tomah Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a single vehicle crash on Monday.

On 04/24/23 at around 3:45pm Michelle Thorton, of Tomah, was travelling eastbound on Highway 21 when she attempted to retrieve an item from the passenger side of the vehicle and lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a farm field on the opposite side of the road.

Michelle was trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extricated from it. She was taken from the scene by ambulance due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash and was assisted on scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Ambulance and Sparta Area Fire District.

Source: WRJC.com







