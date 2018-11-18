Tomah Woman Facing 4th Offense Drunk Driving

A Tomah woman is facing her 4th Offense Drunk Driving. 30 year old Tiffany Ropiak appeared confused after getting into a traffic accident on Butts Avenue in Tomah on November 7th. She claimed she had backed into a vehicle but authorities noted there was front end damage to her vehicle. Authorities could smell an odor of intoxicants on Ropiak, who failed a field sobriety test. Authorities also found a small marijuana cigarette on her. Ropiak is also facing charges of Possession of Marijuana and Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





