Tomah School District Voters Pass School Referendum

In Mauston it was Tom Morris, RJ Rogers, and Betty Bader Kryka winning seats to or to stay on the Mauston School Board in Tuesdays election. There is news for the Tomah School District as well. Tomah School District voters passed the schools referendum. That means the schools tax rates will remain steady over the next 4 years. If voters would have voted no the tax would of shrunk 85 cents per thousand. The referendum passed 2,129 to 1,499. Winning contested city alderman’s positions in Tomah were Donna Evans, Susan Holme, and Mary Ann Kominskey.

