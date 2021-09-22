Tomah School District To Keep Masks Optional Mauston Citizens Urge School Mask Mandate

The Tomah School Board has voted to keep masks optional as of now in the Tomah School District. The vote was unanimous. The school board also voted on new quarantine rules. There were 30 individuals who spoke against mask mandating masks in the school district. 2 people spoke in favor of the mask mandate. Mauston mask policy in the school district is also currently optional. Many local citizens spoke at the recent Mauston School board meeting asking the School District to reconsider implementing a mask mandate. Mauston School Superintendent Joel Heesch says the district has experienced 11 cases with 4 active cases.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.