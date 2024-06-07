Tomah/SBC Legion Loses 19U Season Opener

The Tomah American Legion baseball team kicked off its season across the border falling to La Crescent 2-1 Wednesday night. TJ Shramek took the loss on the mound for Tomah giving up just 2 runs 1 earned in 5innings walking none and striking out 8. Royall’s Gunnar Wopat went 1×2 for Tomah. Hunter Welke picked up the win on the mound for La Crescent. Tomah will host Wisconsin Dells and Nekoosa in a Triangular Saturday.

Source: WRJC.com







