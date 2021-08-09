Tomah Police Respond To Motel When Customer Refuses To Leave His Room

Tomah police say a 36-year-old man involved in a standoff told officers he was armed and he threatened to kill them if they tried to take him into custody. Police were called when Russell Clausen refused to leave his hotel room. When he did finally come out, he barricaded himself in a second-floor stairwell. Negotiators talked with him for more than an hour before he was finally arrested. During those negotiations, the hotel was evacuated and police blocked off nearby business parking lots. Clausen was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He could face three charges, including two felonies.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.