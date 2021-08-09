Tomah Police Respond To Motel When Customer Refuses To Leave His Room
Tomah police say a 36-year-old man involved in a standoff told officers he was armed and he threatened to kill them if they tried to take him into custody. Police were called when Russell Clausen refused to leave his hotel room. When he did finally come out, he barricaded himself in a second-floor stairwell. Negotiators talked with him for more than an hour before he was finally arrested. During those negotiations, the hotel was evacuated and police blocked off nearby business parking lots. Clausen was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He could face three charges, including two felonies.
Source: WRJC.com
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman won't answer if he's vaccinated, says he doesn't 'like to get...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 6:38 PM
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman drew criticism after he declined to say whether he had been vaccinated and said he doesn't "like to get into taking sides on it."
Michael Gableman said bureaucrats 'stole our votes' before he was put in charge of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM
The former state Supreme Court justice also criticized Republican legislative leaders before accepting a job from one of them.
$70 million in federal grants are being given to nearly 900 Wisconsin hotel operators to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM
The federal grants of up to $2 million each were announced Monday — as the latest surge in COVID-19 cases prolongs the hotel industry's troubles.
