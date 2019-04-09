Tomah Memorial Hospital to Host Women’s Health Night Thursday (4/11)

Women of all ages can learn more about their health during the Tomah Memorial Hospital Women’s Health Night this Thursday (April 11) from four to eight p-m at the Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah.

According to hospital community outreach health educator and registered nurse Julie Anderson, the free event features informational exhibits plus a number of complimentary health screenings.

At 7-15 P-M, Tomah area health and wellness guru “Winnifred,” better known as Doctor Bridget Owens will take the stage for a special women’s health message.

Anderson said the event also includes free massages, door prizes, appetizers and refreshments.

The first 200 to attend will also receive a free shopping tote.

Source: WRJC.com





