Tomah Memorial Hospital to Hold Parkinson’s Support Group March 5th

Fall prevention will be featured during the next Parkinson’s Support Group meeting from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. March 5 at Tomah Memorial Hospital.

Monroe County Health Dept., health educator Kayleigh Day will talk about ways to prevent falls and promote the local Stepping On program. Falls are a leading cause of injury in the home, and the session will focus on obstacles that might be issues for people with Parkinson’s.

Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time. For more information, contact Tomah Memorial hospital community outreach health educator Whitney Sanjari, CHES, CWWS, at 608-374-0211.

Source: WRJC.com





