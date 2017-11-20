Tomah Memorial Hospital Recognized for Patient Outcomes

A national health care organization and industry analytics company have recognized Tomah Memorial Hospital for excellent patient outcomes. The Chartis Center for Rural Health, iVantage Health Analytics and the National Organization of State Office of Rural Health have listed Tomah Memorial in the top performance quartile among all rural hospitals in the nation. Tomah Memorial CEO Phil Stuart said the recognition is the result of work by many in the organization. The rankings are determined using a national hospital strength index that captures performance metrics for all rural and critical access hospitals relevant to hospital performance and patient care. The index is recognized as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

Source: WRJC.com

