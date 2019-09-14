Tomah Memorial Hospice To Hold Grief Support Series in October

Tomah Memorial Hospice Touch / Life Choices Palliative Care has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend.

A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday beginning Oct. 15 – Nov. 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Hospice / Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St., in Tomah. Participants can choose either the morning or the afternoon times.

Officials say the series will help people cope with grief on a daily basis.

There is no charge for the program; however, officials are requesting participants to register by calling Hospice Touch at (608)374-0250 in Tomah by Oct. 8.

