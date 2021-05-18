Tomah Man Who Used Hidden Cameras To Record Young Girls To Be Sentenced

A federal judge will sentence a Tomah man to federal prison after he was found guilty of nine counts of child pornography. Shannon Donoho was accused of using hidden cameras to record young girls while they were in the restroom. Prosecutors told the court he hid the cameras in the home of a family friend in 2016 and recorded a nine-year-old girl taking a shower. Two years later he hid another camera where he lived and recorded another victim using the restroom. The 44-year-old Donoho will be sentenced July 28th.

