Tomah Man Who is A Jackson County Jailer Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Inmate

An officer at the Jackson County Jail faces four felony charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate. Bret Noltner is accused of taking the female inmate to a closet away from video surveillance cameras for sex several times. The woman says she wasn’t forced to be intimate with the married officer from Tomah, but she did feel like he was taking advantage of her. Noltner denied having sex, then claimed the inmate was the one who started the relationship.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.