Tomah Man Seriously Hurt after Deer v Motorcycle Crash

On October 25, 2019 at 3:08 PM the Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a traffic crash on STH 21 at Excelsior Avenue. The initial report was that a motorcyclist struck a deer and then lost control of the motorcycle. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation is on-going and at this time all indications are that the initial report is accurate.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Gundersen Air. The driver’s name is not being released at this time.

STH 21 was closed to traffic between CTH PP and Excelsior Avenue for approximately 1 ½ hours.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Gundersen Air and the Monroe County Communications Center.

Source: WRJC.com





