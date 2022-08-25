Tomah Man & Jackson County Jailer Sentenced For Having Sexual Relationship With Inmate

A Jackson County jailer has been sentenced to a year behind bars for having a sexual relationship with an inmate. Investigators told the court 29-year-old Bret Noltner took the female inmate to a cleaning closer away from surveillance camera coverage several times. The victim told authorities she wasn’t forced to be intimate with Noltner, but she felt she had been taken advantage of. Noltner pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault and misconduct charges. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest. Noltner was fired last January.

Source: WRJC.com







