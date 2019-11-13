Tomah Man Involved in Accident in Town of Wheatland

A one vehicle accident occurred on State Highway 82 East of Taylor Rd in the Township of Wheatland. 72 year old Kent McNamer, of Tomah was west bound on State Highway 82. McNamer swerved to miss a deer in the road. McNamer lost control of the vehicle, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway. McNamer struck an embankment and ended up on top of some round hay bales that were on private property. McNamer was transported to Gundersen Health by Tri State Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The incident took place Monday morning around 7:30.

Source: WRJC.com





