Tomah Man Facing Charges after Harboring 14 Year Old Run Away

A Tomah man is facing multiple charges after harboring a runaway. 29 year old Logan Tormoen is facing charges of Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor, Violating a No Contact Order, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 14 counts of Bail Jumping. Police received a tip that Tormoen was inside a horse trailer on Holiday Road with the 14 year old runaway girl. Authorities found both Tormoen and the juvenile hiding inside the horse trailer. Authorities did find a used syringe inside the trailer.

Source: WRJC.com





