Tomah Man Facing 6th DUI

Dennis Jay Porter, 64 years of age, from Tomah Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin

State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

On Monday December 4th, 2023, the Wisconsin State Patrol received a call about a vehicle in the

ditch near Mile Post 45 near Tomah. Upon arrival to the vehicle the trooper observed signs of

impairment on the driver. After a subsequent investigation the driver was arrested for Operating

While Intoxicated.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.