Tomah Man Faces 5th Offense OWI

A 50 year old Tomah man is facing his 5th Offense- OWI. Monroe Authorities received a call stating a driver was all over the road on County Hwy PP in the Town of Byron shortly after 11pm on July 6th. Authorities were able to locate Lyle Liftin at his address. Liftin admitted to consuming 8 beers but denied driving all over the road. According to the police report Liftin was visibly intoxicated when authorities arrived at his residence.

Source: WRJC.com

