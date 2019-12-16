Tomah Man Faces 3rd Offense OWI after Passing out in Vehicle near New Lisbon
A Tomah man is facing his 3rd Offense OWI after being unresponsive in his vehicle on the interstate near New Lisbon, in Juneau County. A Wisconsin State Trooper was dispatched for a medical call on December 10th. A driver of a purple Sedan was reported to be unresponsive inside his vehicle. The Trooper found the man later identified as 48 year old Kelly Larkin passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Authorities could not get into the locked car so they had to use a sledge hammer to break a window to get to Larkin. Larkin eventually came to but was lethargic and had slurred speech. Authorities located used syringes and heroin inside the vehicle. Larkin was transported to the hospital before being taken to the Juneau County Jail. Larkin also faces a charge of Possession of Narcotics.
Source: WRJC.com
