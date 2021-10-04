Tomah Man Charged During Routine Traffic Stop
Derrick Michael Parker, a 25 year old Tomah man has been charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 8 counts of Bail Jumping.
On the evening of September 28th, an Officer of the Mauston Police Department was performing a routine patrol when he pulled over Parker’s car during a traffic stop. Parker’s vehicle was missing rear registration lamps and had defective side mirrors. He then attempted to flee the vehicle and seemed to be nervous. This was because he was to not be in contact with his passenger. Paker had just been released from jail after paying a $2,000 dollar fine and assumed charges had been dropped.
The vehicle was searched and a pipe was found in the glove box as well as a bag with a white crystal-like substance, later testing positive for Methamphetamine. Another pipe and a tin container with a white residue on it was produced from the center console of the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle had a bag of marijuana as well as a hypodermic needle. Parker was later transported to jail.
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
