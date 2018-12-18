Tomah Man Arrested in Mauston for Drugs & Erratic Behavior

A 24 year old Tomah man is facing multiple charges after a December incident. Mauston police department received a call on December 3rd stating Dalton Hintz was creating a disturbance at a residence. The victim drove Hintz to a Mauston gas station to be met by police, because of an outstanding arrest warrant. Authorities met Hintz and found methamphetamine and a smoking pipe on him. Hintz was taken to Juneau County Jail but later transported to the hospital due to him complaining of chest pains. Hintz acted erratic at the hospital. Hintz tried to do a urine sample but ended up pouring half of the container back onto the floor. Hintz later spit in the face of a police officer. Hintz is facing charges of 2 counts Throw or Discharge Bodily Fluids at Safety Worker, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: WRJC.com





