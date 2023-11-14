Tomah Man Arrested Facing Drug Charges
On November 8th 2023 at approximately 5:20 PM, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to State Highway 21 and County Highway M, just west of Tomah. Fort McCoy Police Department was actively involved in a vehicle pursuit headed south on County Highway M from State Highway 21. Fort McCoy Police identified the driver as Michael B. Kinglsey, 42 years old, from Tomah. The vehicle came to a stop at 21105 Flag Ave, and the Kingsley fled from the vehicle on foot. A perimeter was established by Fort McCoy Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rebel and his handler, responded to the scene to track/apprehend Kingsley. K9 Rebel tracked Kingsley through the woods and located him hiding in a ravine nearly 300 yards from the vehicle. Kingsley was taken into custody without further incident. A search of Kingsley’s vehicle yielded large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana. Kingsley was arrested and held at the Monroe County Jail on the following charges:
946.49(1)(b): Bail Jumping-Felony- 6 counts
Monroe County Warrant- 4 counts
961.573(1): Possess Drug Paraphernalia
961.41(1m)(e)4: Possess w/Intent-Amphetamine (>50g) Second or Subsequent Offense
961.41(1m)(h)1: Possess w/Intent-THC (<=200 grams) Second or Subsequent Offense
961.42(1): Maintain Drug Trafficking Place Second or Subsequent Offense
941.30(1): 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety- 2 counts
346.04(3): Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer
946.41(1): Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
Since being released from prison in March of 2021, Kingsley has been booked into the Monroe County Jail eight times on new charges. Many of these charges include drug possession, drug possession with intent to deliver, operating while intoxicated, operating with a revoked license, fleeing officers, and bail jumping. From these past cases, Kingsley has been given bond amounts totaling $7,000 in cash bonds and $7,500 signature bonds. As these bonds did not appear to have been enough for Kingsley to stop offending or appear for his court hearings, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office requested a $100,000 cash bond be ordered during his bond hearing on November 10th. Although not agreeing completely with the $100,000 request, Judge Richard Radcliffe ordered a substantial $50,000 cash bond for Kingsley.
Kingsley is currently incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail and this incident is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
